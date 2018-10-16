Transcript for Olympic gymnasts speak out against USA Gymnastics hire

Now to new trouble for usa gymnastics. The interim president and CEO is under fire. Olympic gold medalist Aly raisman said they made corrupt decisions in hiring Mary Bono whose law firm is accused of helping cover up the Larry Nassar abuse scandal. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here. Aly is not the first gymnast to speak out against her. Reporter: This has what some are considering a glaring connection to that past and that is not going over well with some of the team's golden girls who are not hesitating calling them out for this decision-making. Two of gymnastics' biggest stars are speaking their minds taking issue with the woman tapped to take over and clean up in the wake of the largest sexual abuse scandal in sports history. Olympic gold medalist Aly raisman enraged over the hiring of Mary Bono as the interim president. The former congresswoman from California used to work for the law firm that represented usa gymnastics in its initial investigation of Larry Nassar. The former team doctor currently behind bars for child molestation accused of assaulting more than 300 women and girls over two decades. We have our voices and we are not going anywhere. Reporter: Raisman taking to social media tweeting, why hire someone associated with the firm that helped cover up our abuse? Clearly this is not a new usag. Same corrupt decisions. This on the heels of teammate Simone Biles calling out Bono for a tweet with a photo of her coloring over the Nike swish on her sneakers criticizing Nike for using Colin Kaepernick as the new face of its advertising campaign. Biles who is sponsored by Nike responding on Twitter, mouth drop. Don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything. Bono later deleted the tweet saying she deeply regrets posting it adding this doesn't reflect how I will approach my position at usa gymnastics. Usa gymnastics' board of directors said, Bono's work for the firm was not related to the 2015 investigation. After the horrors of the Larry Nassar saga to go above and beyond to make sure that the person they're picking even as an interim CEO is above reproach. A lot of critics saying whoever takes the job needs to be pretty near perfect and have no tie at all to that past scandal. There are calls for her to step down or to be removed. Doesn't seem like that's too much to ask to have somebody who is not anyway associated with -- That's what the girls are asking for. Can't blame them for that. Thank you very much, Eva.

