The parents of the girl who died in custody after crossing the border speak out

More
Democrats continue to push for reform on border security and how to handle people seeking asylum.
2:31 | 12/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The parents of the girl who died in custody after crossing the border speak out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59847635,"title":"The parents of the girl who died in custody after crossing the border speak out","duration":"2:31","description":"Democrats continue to push for reform on border security and how to handle people seeking asylum. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/parents-girl-died-custody-crossing-border-speak-59847635","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.