Passenger describes chaotic scene before roller coaster derails

Amanda Bostic told "GMA" the last thing she remembers hearing was "a lot of screeching," and "a lot of metallic a lot of sounds that just weren't right."
0:18 | 06/17/18

I really hearing a lot of screeching a lot of lot of mad cow like a lot of sales they just work rack I close my I have on our neighbor. Being airborne feeling as if out of foul. And the and the next thing our neighbor was. Coming to on the ground look and it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

