Transcript for Patrick Frazee facing new lawsuit

Turning now to the parents of a missing Colorado mom have filed a wrongful death suit against her fiance. Yeah, so this is about Patrick Frazee. He's charged with the murder of Kelsey Berreth and ABC's erielle reshef is in studio and on the story. Erielle, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning to you guys. For the first time with this lawsuit, Kelsey Berreth's parents publicly acknowledging the worst joining police in the belief their daughter is no longer alive. This morning, the parents of Kelsey Berreth now filing a civil lawsuit against their daughter's fiance, Patrick Frazee, just hours after he appeared in court on charges he killed the Colorado mom. The suit accusing him of wrongful death claiming Frazee acted as either the perpetrator or accessory to the murder of Kelsey Berreth. Her parents also alleging negligence saying Frazee inflicted physical, mental and emotional acts of violence upon Kelsey Berreth prior to her death. The lawsuit claiming civil conspiracy and the intentional infliction of emotional distress on the parents. Just days before Christmas police cutting the lock to a gate on Frazee's 35-acre property as they say he attempted to leave taking him into custody. You see him, he's in cuffs. Reporter: Kelsey Berreth last spotted on surveillance video shopping with the couple's 1-year-old daughter at this supermarket on Thanksgiving day. Police say Frazee was the last person to see her alive. Her phone did end up in Idaho. Reporter: Her cell phone allegedly turning up 700 miles away. Frazee charged with first degree murder and solicitation to commit murder. As part of the investigation, multiple sources tell ABC news authorities are looking at a 32-year-old nurse from Idaho who police believe may have tried to dispose of Berreth's cell phone. Sources say the woman has known Frazee for years. Guys, we're not using her name because she has not been charged with a crime. Frazee is due back in court next month. But lots of layers to the story. Lots of layers and we have to remember there is a 1-year-old who doesn't have a mother. Oh, yeah, absolutely. Erielle, thank you. Appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.