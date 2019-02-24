Transcript for Patriots owner Robert Kraft spotted at pre-Oscars party

Now to Robert Kraft making his first public appearance since being charged with solicitation of prostitution. The patriots owner seen as a pre-oscar party in Hollywood as we learn of more high-profile names in that Florida sting operation. ABC's Zachary kiesch reports. Do you have a message to your fans? Reporter: New images of Robert Kraft leaving a pre-oscars party in California. TMZ capturing the billionaire NFL owner ahead of an arrest warrant expected from authorities in Florida. Just a day earlier investigators saying they caught Kraft on camera soliciting prostitution on two occasions. Does the video contain Mr. Kraft? The answer is yes. Reporter: Police say they caught more than 300 men in the sting including John Childs, and the reported boyfriend of lpga star, Jessica korda and John havens. The six-month investigation alleges owners of the spa brought women from China and sex workers. Our concern in this investigation centers around our -- the possibility of victims of human trafficking. Reporter: Kraft saying through a spokesperson, we categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. The NFL says they are monitoring the situation and Kraft faces possible punishment from the league even if he is found innocent. Part of that personal conduct policy they have. Zachary kiesch, thank you very much. Great to see you on a

