Pelosi says Trump impeachment 'just not worth it'

More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke from other Democrats more eager to consider impeachment proceedings.
2:21 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi says Trump impeachment 'just not worth it'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61623947,"title":"Pelosi says Trump impeachment 'just not worth it'","duration":"2:21","description":"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke from other Democrats more eager to consider impeachment proceedings.","url":"/GMA/News/video/pelosi-trump-impeachment-worth-61623947","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.