-
Now Playing: Trump deports last Nazi war criminal in US back to Germany
-
Now Playing: Uproar after photo shows students appearing to give Nazi salute
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Disney superfan stops by Hong Kong Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Viola Davis opens up about 'Widows'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama says her brother is still their mother's favorite
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old describes how she stopped a would-be kidnapper
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on historic midterms and whether Hillary Clinton should run in 2020
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for Marvel mastermind Stan Lee, dead at 95
-
Now Playing: Photo appears to show high school students giving Nazi salute
-
Now Playing: Strengthening Santa Ana winds add fuel to fires
-
Now Playing: Community demands answers after officer-involved shooting
-
Now Playing: Senate seat in Arizona flips blue as Florida recount heats up
-
Now Playing: Over 200 missing in devastated California town
-
Now Playing: New fires ignite in California amid devastation
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand shares advice for women newly elected to Congress
-
Now Playing: Let's all agree to be as kind as these kindergartners are each day
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michelle Obama surprises dance class at her former high school
-
Now Playing: WWII vets reunite decades later at age 95
-
Now Playing: Here are the winners of Kelley Blue Book's Best Buy Awards
-
Now Playing: Find out what your favorite viral video stars are up to in new 'GMA Day' series