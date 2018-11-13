Transcript for Photo appears to show high school students giving Nazi salute

A Wisconsin school is under fire after this photo showing a group of boys giving the Nazi salute went viral. The school is responding, so is one of the boys and Adrienne Bankert is here with the story. Good morning, Adrienne. Good morning, this controversial prom photo has a lot of people talking and a school investigating as to whether or not it's a display of hate. A school is now investigating after this photo recently shared online shows students in a perplexing pose. Dozens of boys from Wisconsin's baraboo high school gathered on the courthouse steps, many raising their outstretched arms in what is being criticized as a Nazi salute while smiling. Others keep their arms down. It was taken in the spring before junior prom but only recently went viral on Twitter. One boy is seen making a gesture which has been used recently by white supremacists online. The photographer said he just told the boys to say good-bye. You'll say good-bye to your parents so wave. By the time I took the picture there are all different stages of waving good-bye. Reporter: Jordan blue was in the photo but refused to raise his hand because he felt uncomfortable. The photographer told us to raise our hand kind of in a way and I knew at that point that some of my classmates are very immature so I didn't want to do that and I saw what was happening and I felt so upset. Reporter: The baraboo school administrator said the photo of students is not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the school district of baraboo. The district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions including legal to address. And overnight several in the community met on those same courthouse steps to send a message of love and unity. And there have been a lot of responses on Twitter saying this pose is not indicative of this tight-knit community. The school district has yet to say whether any of the student was face any disciplinary action like suspension or expulsion and, again, school district and local authorities are looking into this. So scary that would be their first instinct when told to say good-bye. So many kids. If there's no punishment, then why don't you do it again if there's no consequence to the action. Thank you so much.

