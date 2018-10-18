Transcript for Missing girl was home when parents shot dead: Sheriff

Now to new information on the disappearance of that 13-year-old Wisconsin girl, Jayme Closs. Police now confirm her parents were shot to death and they believe Jayme was home when it happened. ABC's Alex Perez has new details. Reporter: This morning, authorities revealing new details about the night 13-year-old Jayme Closs vanished. Investigators believe she was home when her parents were killed. Were they are parents shot to death? Yes, her parents died from gunshot wounds. That's why we were ruling it a homicide. There was no gun found on the scene. Reporter: Police say they arrived at the family's home just four minutes after a suspicious call was made to 911 around 1:00 A.M. Monday. But the girl was nowhere to be found. Police say no one spoke to the dispatcher but the commotion they heard on the call leading them to believe Jayme was home at the time of the call and that wherever she is right now, she's in danger. No one was on there asking for anything except we heard background noise and that's what these experts are working on that 911 call to break it down. Reporter: Since her disappearance police canines and forensic experts have been combing the scene for clues. More than 200 investigators now working the case around the clock chasing down some 400 tips from across the country. I just want to bring Jayme home. That's what I want. Reporter: Authorities say they are reviewing surveillance camera from across the area looking for any clues, Jayme was last seen on Sunday at a family gathering. Robin. So curious. All right, Alex, thank you.

