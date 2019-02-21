Police crack decades-old murder case using DNA

More
Police said they arrested James Alan Neal, 72, for the 1973 murder of Linda Ann O'Keefe in California after finding a DNA match on a genealogy website.
4:05 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police crack decades-old murder case using DNA

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61209022,"title":"Police crack decades-old murder case using DNA","duration":"4:05","description":"Police said they arrested James Alan Neal, 72, for the 1973 murder of Linda Ann O'Keefe in California after finding a DNA match on a genealogy website.","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-crack-decades-murder-case-dna-61209022","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.