Transcript for Police-involved shooting on busy San Francisco street

The questions over a police involved shooting at a very busy street tends this how this is a wild scene authorities releasing this body cam video showing an officer shooting a man in the back. As he runs away ABC's Martha Gonzales is on the story from our LA bureau Marcy good morning. Jim Paula good morning that man is recovering this morning and facing several charges as fully cure from residents who say they are seriously concerned. Officer could have shot a bystander are reacting after seeing this video that we want to warn you may be troubling to watch. This morning this police involved shooting none of these Sampras his street under investigation. The officer buddy camera rolling as he approached a group of men suspected of drinking in public last weekend one of the men then won it. The officer chasing him gun drawn when Wright has startled onlookers here you see the suspect the rose something police say is this loaded semi automatic pistol before the officer shoots hit him twice. The suspect 28 year old Oliver bar scene is shot in the back and still hospitalized this morning. Our purpose united Buchanan parent. Police addressing the immediate. And ongoing outrage shared in this community meeting. A very very dangerous situation. The man running away wasn't posing as much of the problem. To me as the policeman shooting him with all of those people. As two independent investigations are launched into the officer's action shooting suspect in the back may look back to the public. The question is did the opposite he was reaching for a gun. Tube chute. Back at the officer well under way or what does the suspect trying to throw waited on try to escape. And we've learned our sickness who has no criminal history was also shot by police in San Francisco in 2012. The officer involved in this case is on leave right now and the department has not released his name down Paula Marcy thank you.

