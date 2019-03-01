Transcript for Police look at link between 7-year-old's death, previous shooting

We get the latest on the Houston shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl. This morning police are trying to determine whether it's linked to a previous shooting in the same area as they track down the gunman whose pickup truck was caught on surveillance camera. ABC's will Carr is on the case. Reporter: Overnight for the first time we're seeing a playful Jazmine Barnes, that's the smile of an innocent 7-year-old girl. A life ripped from her family far too soon. The search for her killer now intensifying. We're not ruling anything out. We take very serious what's current and we're not tone deaf in the concerns in our community where they could be race related. Reporter: Authorities say Jazmine's mother was driving in west Houston to get coffee with her four daughters in their car Sunday morning when unprovoked a man in a red pickup truck started shooting into their car. He intentionally killed my child for no reason. Reporter: Police releasing this surveillance picture. The suspect describes as a white male in his 40s with a beard last seen wearing a red hoodie. With tips pouring in police say they're ramping up patrols in the area. The devastation affecting more than just the local community. Celebrities now pleading for help. Actress Gabrielle union tweeting find him. This evil monster must be stopped and Olivia wilde, please help find this murderer if you can. With all the national attention there's now a $75,000 reward. Some members in this community are questioning if the attack was racially motivated. Authorities say they're looking into that. They also say they're taking a second look at a shooting that took place back in 2017 to see if there's any connections. Robin. Hopefully they'll get results very soon, will. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.