Transcript for Police officer accidentally shoots his partner

Now, caught on camera, an officer accidentally shooting another officer as they responded to a call. Yeah, the officer initially didn't even know she was hit with a bullet or tased. The just released body cam footage shows exactly what happened. It's the shocking moment an officer accidentally shoots his partner. It's all caught on body cam video. Indiana police were investigating a criminal mischief complaint at an apartment complex and learned a wanted person was possibly inside. We're clear in here. Reporter: While searching for that suspect, a large dog aggressively charges them. Officer Aaron Wright's gun goes off during the chaos. Got an officer who's been shot. Reporter: A bullet goes through the door and hits officer lane butler in the back above her protective vest. Let's get her up. Get her in my car. Am I shot? Come on, baby. It's okay. We got an officer who's been shot. Reporter: A review board finds that officer Wright will not face termination or suspension. This was not the result of an act of negligence, carelessness or otherwise reckless behavior. It was accidental. And obviously a dangerous job, a dangerous situation. Officer butler is in serious but stable condition and we're glad to report that she is recovering in the hospital. Very fortunate that didn't turn out any worse than it was.

