Transcript for Police officers seen on bodycam saving drowning toddler

Two hero police officers racing to revive a T doing in a backy pool it was caught ony cam and whit Johnson has all that happened the happy eg here. Reporter: Robioo morning. It happened in a matter of seconds. A 2-year-old girl playing in a small kiddie pool getting tangled up in two inflatable inner tub and her head going under. Water. The body cam video sng us theoic an that is saved that girl life. Two Newark policofficers coming to the dramatic rescue of a 2-year-old girl. Call came here and the baby wasn't breathing. He came straight to us within a second of getting out he vehicle the child was in my arms. Reporter: Officerquille hnson and his partneriving on scene in about 9 seconds responding Cal about an unnscious child in a backyard swimming pool Sunday. They a real quick. They came H in lesn a MI they really heroes. Reporter: Watch a they beg forcing the water out 6er lung. We flipped her over on to her stomac on my knee and began T apply back taps. Eporter: The officers just seven months out ofing acting quickly and rushing the gi bk inside. Listen as she begins to cry letting the office andheir dad know that she's breathing ai It's okay. Repr: An average of 980 child by drowning in the U.S. Each year. But ading the CDC, every single day 14 cren survive a newning in a swimming pool. Treat the baby like she was their own aug. I' thankful for th Reporter: That little girl hospitalized briefly but is now home with herfamily. Her father now wng other parents toer take your eyes off yours WHE T playing near water. Can happen so quickly. Just like that. Those stackre staggering. I . All right, whit, thank you. Coming up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.