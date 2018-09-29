Police release interrogation tapes of husband charged in wife's death

More
The Florida man claimed he found his wife dead in the bath tub but authorities didn't buy his story.
1:50 | 09/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police release interrogation tapes of husband charged in wife's death
Ce are taking us inside the interrogation room when they question husband ior Florida, about death of S . It is a rling look W ies didn'tuytory from the get-go and how they confronted himut all of E inconsisy and ABC's lle reshef has M Reporter: Tmorning ne leased recdialing the interrogation of a husband or say is a ated killer. I didn't know what was going on.I didn't kw pe Reporter: Four months before his Arre, David trnes heard on te walking detectives through what hned when H said he found his wife shanti cooper-tronnes dead in their upscale ornd I was re what's wrong. What's wrong. Reporter: Tronnes CLA left theouse in thmorning returning in the afternoon to a gruesoiscovery. A little bit. An it was just extremely awful. It doesn't lootural. Eporter: Tlifficers he even his we slipand fell getting into the bathtub. T detectivot buying S Y. Clothinguld have en T. Her share should have been G wet. The floor should have been soaking wet. Repnterview taking turn. You fake tried for a sen or eight hours today. Not onarame out ofr eyes. Not one. Reporter: The medical examiner determining the -year-old the died F O her headnd strangation.ginable laor shan Ty's grief-strien grandmr -old son. I just couldn't accept it. I still don't accept. Murder. He has pleaded not guilty. He's beield without idut to his torney for comment. So far whard back. GU What a wild and so sad case. Erielle, thank you. Coming uth on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58169181,"title":"Police release interrogation tapes of husband charged in wife's death","duration":"1:50","description":"The Florida man claimed he found his wife dead in the bath tub but authorities didn't buy his story.","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-release-interrogation-tapes-husband-charged-wifes-death-58169181","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.