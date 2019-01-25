Transcript for Police search for man caught punching woman's windshield

Back now with that frightening road rage caught on camera. The search is on for this man seen smashing a woman's windshield while her two teen daughters were in the backseat of the car. ABC's gio Benitez is here with the story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Hey, good morning. Police want to you take a close look at these images to help find the man behind a bizarre and very dangerous attack on the road. This morning a. I terrifying road rage incident caught on camera. Watch as this man jumping onto the hood of the car, punching and eventually smashing a woman's windshield with his bare hands. Inside the car, 34-year-old vinarhonda Alvarez and her two daughters. She doesn't want to show her face. I was shocked and everything happened at all once art after picking up a friend the unidentified man followed her friend from the parking lot and as she drove away kept tailgating her, even coming close to ramming her vehicle before getting out and jumping on the hood of that car. I just want him to get caught because if he did, he was careless and did it to me with my kids in the car, it's unsafe. Reporter: Road rage incidents are on the rise. Experts say there's been a 600% increase in deadly road rage crimes since 2006 and a recent study says 8 million drivers admitted to road rage including ramming a car or confronting another driver. Just last week, police say a Lyft driver was assaulted by a bicyclist, the bicyclist climbing on top of the driver's car. And this incident in November. You can see a man swinging a machete at a truck driver after allegedly being cut off on the highway. Police now encouraging drivers to stay calm. First call 911. Let us handle the situation if we're within a close proximity, we can de-escalate it. Be a good witness. If your camera has a phone, record it. Record it. That's important. Thankfully no one was injured here in this latest incident and police are still searching for that suspect, but, boy, that video. Got to be careful. People are unpredictable. Thank you, gio. Coming up, the big surprise

