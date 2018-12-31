Transcript for Police search for suspect after 7-year-old shot in Walmart parking lot

To that urgent manhunt in Houston for a gunman who shot and killed a little girl sitting in her mother's car in a Walmart parking lot. Janai Norman is here with the latest. Good morning, janai. Reporter: Good morning. That mom was leaving a Walmart parking lot with her four daughters when investigators say the driver opened fire and trying to find the killer even appealing directly to the shooter to turn himself in. Appears to be trapped inside the vehicle. Reporter: This morning a massive manhunt is on for the suspect responsible for injuring a 30-year-old mother and killing her 7-year-old daughter. Investigators say the suspect pulled up alongside the vehicle as it was exiting a Walmart parking lot and opened fire. This morning about 7:00 this morning, we received a call in reference to a shooting at this intersection. Reporter: There may have been an altercation leading to what authorities call a senseless act. We will use all resources available to bring this killer to justice. Reporter: According to the county sheriff's office, the victim identified as 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes was in the car with four other family members including her three sisters and mother Lapore that Robinson. The mother sustained a gunshot wound to the arm but is expected to survive. The suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with a beard. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and fled in a red pickup truck without a license plate. We will be looking for you. We will locate you and we will find you. Officials say that suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Desperately trying to find that person. Hank you, janai.

