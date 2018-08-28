Police search for woman caught on camera ringing doorbell

More
The unidentified woman was seen on camera without shoes and possibly with restraints around her wrists in a Houston neighborhood.
1:56 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police search for woman caught on camera ringing doorbell

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57445072,"title":"Police search for woman caught on camera ringing doorbell","duration":"1:56","description":"The unidentified woman was seen on camera without shoes and possibly with restraints around her wrists in a Houston neighborhood.","url":"/GMA/News/video/police-search-woman-caught-camera-ringing-doorbell-57445072","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.