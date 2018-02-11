Transcript for Police search for woman dubbed 'South Park Susan'

Back with the search for a woman dubbed south park Susan seen in a video berating two black women calling 911. Hard to watch. ABC's linsey Davis here with the story and police now do want to charge her. Two black women are in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, north Carolina when a white woman heckles them and brags she makes $125,000 but not anymore. I'm white and I'm hot. So what are you doing here? I'm still going to make $125,000 Monday morning. Who are you? Do you live here? Reporter: This morning police are looking for this woman dubbed south park Susan. Is your boyfriend here? Girl, I'm white. I'm white. I got you, girl. Reporter: Now Susan Jane Westwood not just losing her job but facing legal consequences too. Police issued a warrant for the 51-year-old's arrest. They say she misused the 911 system when she made this 911 call to make false claims against the sisters Leisa and Mary Garris. Folks that are trying to break into apartments, they are people I have never seen before but they are African-American. They are trying to cause a problem. Reporter: They say Westwood at one point threatens them. Want me to bring out my concealed weapon. Reporter: The two said they felt harassed and called police. We are so distraught and still very upset about what has taken place only because of the color of our skin. It is so upsetting to foe that today we still have this overt racism that's going on in 2018. Reporter: This is just the latest in a string of incidents for what some are calling living while black. Like this woman who was fired from her job after trying to prevent a man who lived in this apartment building from entering the lobby. Do you live here? Reporter: This man dubbed coupon Carl fired after wrongly blaming a customer of using a counterfeit coupon. We've given psas. People know they'll lose their jobs. It doesn't change. It's a crime. Hopefully that will help it

