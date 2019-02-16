-
Now Playing: Former Vatican official accuses Pope Francis of knowing about abuse allegations
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis launches 'Click to Pray' app
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis is expelling the former archbishop of Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: World View: Inside a Syrian refugee camp, tensions rise in Venezuela and more
-
Now Playing: Vice President on last leg of Poland trip, visits Auschwitz concentration camp
-
Now Playing: Westminster dogs, Northern Lights and the Year of the Pig: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Polar bear cub gets her first checkup
-
Now Playing: Brexit 'prepper' stockpiling supplies in case of a doomsday 'no-deal'
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Unrest in Haiti, climate strike, royal Valentine's Day
-
Now Playing: Northern Lights dance across sky over Finland
-
Now Playing: Final push made on remaining ISIS stronghold in Syria
-
Now Playing: Love among the blossoms, rare black leopard and fashion: World in Photos, Feb. 14
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: ISIS bride wants to return home to Britain as Brexit debate rages on
-
Now Playing: Rare black leopard caught on camera for first time in 100 years
-
Now Playing: Photographer captures rare black panther in Kenya
-
Now Playing: ISIS struggles to hold on to final village stronghold in war-ravaged Syria
-
Now Playing: Former Air Force counterintelligence specialist charged with spying
-
Now Playing: Best in Show, New York Fashion Week, Kenya plane crash: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Thousands protest as Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, vows to secure aid
-
Now Playing: An inside look at the turmoil along the Colombia-Venezuela border