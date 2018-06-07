Now Playing: Travel the world without quitting your day job

Now Playing: Travel blogger challenges strangers to find him at the airport to score his upgraded seats

Now Playing: Scarlett Johansson's casting as transgender man draws backlash

Now Playing: Actress victim in elaborate ransom plot: Police

Now Playing: 3 popular travel vloggers die in waterfall accident

Now Playing: What to expect as US-China trade war begins

Now Playing: Woman says poolgoer targeted her because of race

Now Playing: Deadline approaches on migrant parent, children reunions

Now Playing: Embattled EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns

Now Playing: Soccer teammates speak out about boys stuck in Thai cave

Now Playing: Fires rage at historic levels from California to Utah

Now Playing: Comedian Jermaine Fowler on finding his passion, starring in 'Sorry to Bother You'

Now Playing: Grandkids on-demand: Programs pair millennials with senior citizens

Now Playing: These DIY wine slushies are perfect for the summer

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Dr. Ashton discusses how men and women sleep differently

Now Playing: This dog lived his best life on a road trip and OMG we're in love

Now Playing: 'Riverdale' star speaks out about body dysmorphia

Now Playing: Expert tips on how to make your online dating profile stand out

Now Playing: This summer's wackiest ice cream trends