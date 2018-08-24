Preliminary autopsy indicates Mollie Tibbetts was stabbed to death

The results of the report show that the 20-year-old Iowa girl died from multiple sharp-force injuries.
1:13 | 08/24/18

Preliminary autopsy indicates Mollie Tibbetts was stabbed to death
We'll watch out in our looks like. Yes. On the er of mollie Tibbetts. Eliminary auy results have been releaseds W learn more about th fal ments of her life.abc's Alex Perez has the. Reporteccording to a preliminary autopsy re, mollie Tibbetts died multiple shaorce injuries indicating she wasbbed to death. Mr. Rivera, did you kill mollie Tibbetts? Reporter: A judge ordering cristhian Rivera held on a million cash bond. Mr. Rivera, you have been charwith Murden T first degree. Reporter: Investigators riveraollowed Tibbetts when she was out for run, abducted and Kil then put her in E trunk of his car and dumped her body in corn morning, we are learning re details about rive his girliend, irisonarrez attended the bond hearing atteed the same high school as lie and yearbooktos show them together and there is evidence they actually knewach other saying in a small town it's notnusual for people who go to the samechool together to be friend on Facebook without beingsonally acquainted. And the sus has not yet tered aea. He's due back C next week.

