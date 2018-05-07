Transcript for Protest closes Statue of Liberty on July 4th

Now to the pst that shut down the statue of liberty on dependence day. A woman climbing the bas of the atue forcing liberty isl to be evacuated whit Jon has more. Shs up there for almost E hours before police finally arrested he Repr: That's right. That woman'soliday climb prompting a massiveresponse. Thousands dconfused tourists unable to see the iconic statue. Atic final moments I an S' long fourth ofuly standoff. Woman taken down by police afclimbing statue of liberty. Police getting H into a safety Harnes Rescuetohe statue of liberty. Ter: The woman identified as44-year-old Theresa okoumou of Staten Island starting H dangerous ascent around 3:0m. Slipping away from polic over and over. Okoumou seen he sitting on the famous landmark's pedes later lying D kicks H feet into the air at times holding up a shirt rang ride and resist and trump care makes U ck An unauthorized person climbing statuof liberty at this time. Reporter: Authorities forced We could see H like crawling on her hands and knees around it and then weaw her trying to scale upit. Reporter: Officers using a rope and ladder taking okoum into custody aft about three hours. Seven of her fellow member of the group rise and res also arrested at the statue protng president trump's immigration policy and hanging a banner reading, abolish.e. But the gro insists they knew thing about okoumou's S. We had no idea. She didn' discuss it with anybody. Reporter: Theresa okoumou I expected to appearnanhattan federal courttoday. U.S. Parksolice say she is facing a number of possible charges including trespassing, disorderly con and interruptingernment functions. Good she didn't gethurt. R anybody else. Want to turn to Thailand and the race T free the soccer am trapped in the flooded cave

