Transcript for Protests erupt after fatal police shooting of unarmed teen

Now to the demand for answers after another fatal police shooting. This one involveding an unarmed teenager in Pittsburgh. The 17-year-old was shot while running away from a car. Kenneth Moton has the story for us. Reporter: Overnight protests erupted in east Pittsburgh. Demonstrators took over the streets blocking traffic. Confronting officers less than 24 hours after the police shooting death of 17-year-old antwon rose, app cured on this cell phone video now being reviewed by police. Investigators say an officer who was sworn in just three hours before opened fire at a traffic stop Tuesday night. Hitting the unarmed teen three types as he ran away from this vehicle. Antwon was loved by many. He was a good kid. It just hurt me and it's senseless. He wasn't no threat. And I just don't understand why. Why does it got to keep happening. Reporter: That car he was riding in was suspected of being involved in a nearby shooting. Inside police say they found two guns, but the driver was interviewed and later released. They'll have to judge us by our actions and the outcome of this investigation. As I tried to explain to some folks, we are committed to finding the truth in this investigation. Reporter: As demonstrations continued in a downpour antwon's family released a statement calling him generous, hard working and a highly promising student. The entire story but he was a great person. He was the best friend I've ever had. Reporter: Antwon's family also question the use of deadly force by the officer since he was just sworn in working his first shift with this department. He's on paid leave this morning, Michael. All right, thank you so much, Kenneth. The scene has become all too familiar.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.