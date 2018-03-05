Transcript for Redskins cheerleaders allege sexual harassment in New York Times report

To blockbusters allegations from some Washington redskin cheerleaders who said they were forced to pose topless on a tripe to Costa Rica and some were sent out as personal escorts. Wow, lips. Good morning to you, George. At the time various videos from the trip were posted on YouTube by several cheerleaders. Some describing a happy and fun atmosphere. But shortly after that several of the women decided not to return to the squad the next season because they say what happened in Costa Rica made them feel worthless and unprotected. While their goal is to cross the line into the end zone on any given Sunday. Caught for the touchdown. This morning, officials for the Washington Redskins are now being accused of crossing a very different line back in 2013 when the organization took the Redskins' cheerleaders on a trip to Costa Rica for a calendar photo shoot. Some known for cheering the team now chastising the franchise for what they say amounted to the Redskins pimping us out. They first grew a little concerned on their trip when they arrived and a Redskins official collected their passports kind of taking away their official form of identification. Reporter: But five cheerleaders who talked to "The times" on the condition of anonymity told the paper even though the calendar would not show nudity some were required to be topless or wearing nothing but body paint in front of guests. They say the men in attendance who were described as sponsors not only had up-close access to the photo shoots but 9 of the 36 were reportedly told by the squad's director some of the male sponsors had picked the women to be personal escorts at a nightclub that night and attendance was mandatory. When they went on this trip they expect it to be a photo shoot. They didn't realize that they would be lured to entertain some male sponsors of the team. I think the phrase they use some of the mention were getting handsy. The latest allegation from NFL cheerleaders in recent months. Two former NFL cheerleader on other teams have filed discrimination complaints that included allegations of a hoss till work environment and used as sex objects to excite male fans. But the Redskins are pushing back on these latest claims. The team released this statement saying, each redskin cheerleader is contractually protected to ensure a safe and constructive environment. The work our cheerleaders do in our community, visiting our troops abroad and supporting our team on the field is something the Redskins organization and our fans take great pride in. Now, the team's cheerleading director denies the claims telling "The times" I'm the momma bear and look out for everybody, not just thex, it's such a supportive environment but these allegation, more evidence of the me too movement ee americaning across all industries. Everywhere. Okay, linsey, thanks very much.

