Transcript for Rep. Hill denies sexual affair with staffer

Now to the California congresswoman facing an ethics investigation for an alleged relationship with one of her staffers on capitol hill. The rising star in the democratic party, Katie hill denies the allegations but admits to a relationship with a young campaign staffer. Linsey Davis is here with more. This all comes during a bitter divorce for hill. That's right. In a letter she calls it a divorce from an abusive husband who seems determined to try to humiliate her. She was a rising star in the democratic party and magazined to flip her district from red to blue in the 2018 midterms and while she is vice chair of the house oversight committee she is facing an investigation of her own. Katie hill hit the ground running as a freshman I represent a purple district. I did not come here for partisan bickering. Reporter: But this morning the California representative is at the center of an investigation by the house ethics committee looking into allegations that the congresswoman engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, a violation of house rules. In a letter to her constituents hill who is the first openly bisexual member of congress denied the allegations, but admitted to a relationship with a woman on her campaign staff which she says was consensual. There are no house rules barring members of congress from engaging in sexual relationships with campaign staff. Hello, everybody. Reporter: That campaign was captured in this "Vice" documentary titled the most millennial campaign ever seen with her husband Kenny. Just breathe. Reporter: The couple is now going through a nasty divorce. Hill is accusing her husband of trying to humiliate and destroy her by allegedly leaking nude pictures of her and the campaign staffer which were published and circulated online without her concept raising potential claims of revenge porn. Her husband has not responded to ABC news' request for comment. She serves on the house oversight committee. She's apologized for her actions which she said were inappropriate and added, this coordinated effort to try to destroy me and the people close to me is despicable and will not succeed. Attorneys for hill have also sent a cease and desist letter to dailymail.com which published racy photos of the congresswoman, it claims.

