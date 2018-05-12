Transcript for New report claims former CBS head obstructed investigation into misconduct

We want to thank you. New allegations about former CBS chief les moonves. According to "The New York Times" investigators hired by CBS say in a draft report that moonves engaged in multiple acts of sexual misconduct and then tried to hide it. ABC's linsey Davis is here with all the details this morning. Hi, linsey. Reporter: Hi, Paul L.A. The headline here is that les moonves could walk away without anything at all unable to collect his $120 million severance package. According to "The New York Times" in a draft report from the lawyers hired by CBS to investigate this matter, investigators allegedly found that moonves not only destroyed evidence but also lied to investigators. This morning, a bombshell report alleging former head of CBS les moonves destroyed evidence and misled investigators in their case against him allegedly trying to save not only his reputation but his $120 million severance package. In a draft of a report to the CBS board that "The New York Times" says it reviewed lawyers hired by the company to look into the allegations of misconduct allegedly wrote that after interviewing moonves four times they found the media mogul to be evasive and untruthful at types and to have lied about and minimized the extent of his sexual misconduct and includes additional allegations against him previously not made public. On top of the allegations from more than a dozen women who previously reported he had assaulted or harassed them over a span of three decades. Through the mid-2000s including this alleged incident from early 1988. Then he picked me up and threw me against the wall. I mean, I just lay on the floor and cried. I mean, I didn't know what was going to happen to me. He took my whole career. Reporter: Moonves was responsible for overseeing some of the biggest shows of all time like is the your viefr" and "The big bang theory." Before these were made public he publicly supported the me too movement. I think it's important that a company's culture will not allow for this and that's the thing that's far reaching. Reporter: Moonves has consistently denied having any nonconsensual sexual encounters. And moonves' lawyer tells us he has cooperated extensively and fully with investigators. The investigators involved released this statement saying, no findings have been reported to the board adding our work is still in progress. According to "The New York Times" the final report will be presented to the CBS board ahead of their annual meeting next week. Could see some closure in the near future. In a few days. Coming up, Kevin hart

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.