Transcript for Rescue effort to save soccer team trapped in cave

George, overseas to that desperate rescue effort to trap a young soccer team. 12 players and their coach missing now for nearly a week. An American military team is there on the scene and ABC's foreign correspondent James Longman just landed in the region and has the very latest. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This cave is phone for its flooding during the rainy months from July through to November. Overnight the search to find 12 young soccer players and their coach growing more urgent by the hour. Their bicycles a hawping reminder of the six days since the teens went into this cave for an excursion and never returned. Over 1,000 people joining in the rescue efforts. Divers searching the rocky dark caves hampered by growing rains and the U.S. Military on the scene offering assistance. We've been working on just kind of syncing up with our Thai coupter parts and can run a 24-hour operation and have enough folks to assist the Thai authorities. Reporter: They believe they became trapped when rain made it impossible for them to escape. Images from the coach's Facebook page show many of them missing. We don't know how far they have gone into the system. Reporter: Experts say the boys could survive for up to a month if they have clean water. Outside the cave, families setting up shrines and offerings as they gather with monks to pray for the boys' safe return. Even if they are found, experts say it's probably best to sit tight with food and supplies or wait for authorities to drill down another entrance into that. We're all remaining hopeful. We are. Let's turn back at home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.