Transcript for Rescuer dies in mission to save boys in Thai cave

we, of course, a anxiously watching that C rescue in Thailand. This new drone video in sh rers making their way to cave where those 12 bond coach are still trapped. We are now on day 14 of this. And thenhave images owing inside that cave as rescuers try to reach the then sadly THA tragedy from overnight, a former N S.E.A.L. Running out of oxygen. Now the R to get them out more urgent than a ABC's James Loman is on the scene with the latest. Good mor, James. Reporter: Gooing, Amy. As you said aal tragedy. This camp waking up this news this morning. The man who died W young, he was fit, he was a former Navy s.e.a.nd think it really just underlines hangerous this cave is because by contrast those are inexperienced, they're weak and as you say they've been in there f4 days. Overnight, a terrifying lopment in the cave, the first fatality of the increasinglygerous miss to rescue those 12 boys a their soccer coach former Thai Navy S.E.A.L. Killle bringing air tanks to stagingreas along the plescape route. Auities say the 38-year-old rejoined the S.E.A.L.S solely to help the search died from lack of oxygen. His dive partner finding him conscious in water during the one-mile swim from where the boys are stranded back to the operation base in cave. A treachero trek WHE T must shimmy along ropeslipping through ow passageways in the WHE theyust dive near zero visibility and fierce kwurptss. New videows in a not fully emerges helmets Bob just above the water with barely enough roo as they use ropes to pull themselves through the ca the rescue diver's death sent shock waves through camp under lining how much danger E boys are in and they continue to pump billions of gas of water out of that cave and kno wng for the water to recede O I own is not an on. Authorities confirming the boy have a limited amount of time before they run out of ox. The large number of rescuers I and out of the cave also using he usable air supply. Maybe one or two days and storm is co. There's problem with the flood in the cave. So will they move them before the storm? Yes. Definitely? Reporter: Still the Thai Navy S.E.A.L.S are hopeful sending a promise iting today you get me good rest. We will complete tission F you. Those S.E.S keeping the faith but W a storm front moving in oxygen runningut this rescue has nevern more desperate. Thank you. We turo Matt Gutman who is also I Thailand and you

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.