Transcript for Rescues underway after massive storm surge ravages coastal town

Let's go to another hot SP now. Live it's new Bern, North Carolina, about 50 milnlhe ier island Hundreds of people have been rescued there after a storm sueached 10 feet. Many more still waiting to be rescd. ABC's gio Benitez is in nearby Greenville with more.good morning reporter:drienne and Dan, good morning to you. We are on the river heren nocarolina. One of the many rivers flooding this morning and take a lo behind me. At's a pieand it's jus seeing some of the worst floodind morning, res are stilder way. This morning, the coastal city olina, finding se water following a ten-foot storm surge.rd not knong that I'm gointo have a E to go home to.orter: Ceings cavingn, windows blown out. Leaving residents looking for help. The National Guard and FEMA teams asing city oicials a Seris challenge having over,0 without power. This has beenur city offici withrces we ha we got out therewe are calling for more resources. Reporter: Jackie mallard is one of T It's pretty dire right no the streets are almost like need gondolas to get through my ighborhoodhich is not a od that's in any type of Reporter: Volunteers taking it upon themes in the rescue etsluding out of tow like the cajun Navy in Louisiana. And this task force made up of members of they and NYPD going door to door to help. Navigating dangerous currents to get tose who arerapped. When you can help your fellow mahen you caget out the trained to do, at thing. Reporter: These volunteer rescuers netting a rdblock stop them from get a boat to the streets of new Bern. Doinalan to help it so important for you P these pe I wld hope th would do it fome. I mean, somebody needs D it, so we're gng to try. Reporter: Yeah, people really coming together to help other in times of need. W,rn specifically havet heard ofnying hurt in these storms and perhaps that's base of althose reuers rushing right in to help. Adri and whit. All riguch. Gio.we areciate it again, speaking to tency of pele there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.