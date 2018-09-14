-
Now Playing: How those impacted by Hurricane Florence are using social media to call for help
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: North Carolina governor talks emergency response to Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Will insurance help rebuild after Hurricane Florence floods?
-
Now Playing: Army of volunteers in place for Hurricane Florence victims
-
Now Playing: Myrtle Beach residents flee before Hurricane Florence hits
-
Now Playing: Hurricane wind gusts pick up at Kitty Hawk pier in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence eye wall just off North Carolina coast
-
Now Playing: Near the Hurricane Florence eye wall
-
Now Playing: FEMA administrator discusses latest on Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: 1 killed, 12 injured in suspected gas leak
-
Now Playing: North Carolina coast battered by Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Residents trapped as Hurricane Florence roars ashore
-
Now Playing: Residents 'trapped on roofs and in vehicles' as Hurricane Florence nears coast
-
Now Playing: City braces for storm surge from Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: Tracking the latest path of Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: What it's like to live through Hurricane Florence
-
Now Playing: How much damage to expect from 40 straight hours of hurricane winds
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence batters Carolina coast as it makes landfall
-
Now Playing: Gas stations collapse in NC as Florence rages