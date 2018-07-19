Russian agent offered sex for access, court filings allege

More
A new court filing alleges Maria Butina, a Russian gun-rights activist, offered "sex in exchange for a position within a special interest organization" to gain access in U.S. political circles.
2:26 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Russian agent offered sex for access, court filings allege

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56684421,"title":"Russian agent offered sex for access, court filings allege ","duration":"2:26","description":"A new court filing alleges Maria Butina, a Russian gun-rights activist, offered \"sex in exchange for a position within a special interest organization\" to gain access in U.S. political circles.","url":"/GMA/News/video/russian-agent-offered-sex-access-court-filings-allege-56684421","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.