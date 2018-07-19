-
Now Playing: Maria Butina, Russian gun rights activist linked to NRA, charged as Kremlin agent
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors say Maria Butina seduced Americans
-
Now Playing: Deadly wildfires rage out West
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old Thai soccer player held onto coach's back during rescue
-
Now Playing: Trump passes up opportunity to call Putin a liar
-
Now Playing: Russian agent offered sex for access, court filings allege
-
Now Playing: This unicorn churro ice cream sandwich will make your wildest summer dreams come true
-
Now Playing: Jamie Foxx dishes on his new series 'Off Script'
-
Now Playing: How to work out like a New York City firefighter
-
Now Playing: Players from the viral high school sportsmanship video speak out on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Aly Raisman opens up about winning the ESPY's Arthur Ashe Courage award
-
Now Playing: Warriors star Steph Curry sets his sight on Hollywood
-
Now Playing: David Spade talks new projects, remembers Kate Spade as 'beautiful, lovely'
-
Now Playing: Meet the Markles: Who is Meghan's extended family?
-
Now Playing: Sign language interpreter rocks out at heavy metal concert
-
Now Playing: Boys rescued from Thai cave speak out for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Woman impaled by beach umbrella prompts safety warning
-
Now Playing: Climber rescued after plummeting more than 300 feet
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows officer firing shots through windshield
-
Now Playing: Black bear cools off in backyard pools around LA neighborhood