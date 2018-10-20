Saudi Arabia announces Khashoggi was killed during a 'fistfight'

More
Reports claim the missing Washington Post journalist was killed during a fight inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
2:46 | 10/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Saudi Arabia announces Khashoggi was killed during a 'fistfight'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58631951,"title":"Saudi Arabia announces Khashoggi was killed during a 'fistfight'","duration":"2:46","description":"Reports claim the missing Washington Post journalist was killed during a fight inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.","url":"/GMA/News/video/saudi-arabia-announces-khashoggi-killed-fistfight-58631951","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.