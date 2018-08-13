Transcript for Search for missing Arizona teen intensifies

. Now 19-yeaold Kiera man wasast S morehan a week ago. Marcus Moore has the . T urgent search is having H job. ING Kie home is hashtag ING used to raise aware in thisrosearch. Everybody out there that has Ying for my daughter to and for our family are so thkful. We're so overwhelme reporter: Worried friends and familyay they've fro 19-year-old Kiera Bern re than aweek. Last seen I her apartment her deeply erned for her fety. Or her leave her purse with her wt a iat the ap that's not Normal. I feel there's something not right. Or mng tn origin fan Diego movin to phoen with her boyfriendn March. This mninghe police haven't entified a Su Comnication wh fy stopped. Onot only F the family but theinvestigats. Iy sister and want her to come home. Reporter: Themunity holdingigil leaving frs at her D step and pray F her safe return It's not a vigil memorial. It's ail forpe, we'll find hng her ho you get a sense of theanguish. What I conrning fo Ben's family is herlet eft behind. Her Famy iso S's in real danger. They W her Hom right Absolute. Pell be found safe and soon.marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.