Transcript for Senators blast White House after briefing on journalist's death

accounts out there, as well. New developments in the murder of "Washington post" writer Jamal khashoggi after a classified briefing by the head of the CIA, senators on both sides of the aisle say they are now certain that the Saudi crown prince ordered it. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the latest on all that there in Washington. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. There are calls this morning for the CIA director to brief the entire senate after that closed door session yesterday for leadership outlining the agency's stunning conclusion. Senators emerged from their CIA briefing with no doubt about who was to blame for Jamal khashoggi's murder. You have to be willfully blind not to come to the conclusion that this was orchestrated and organized by people under the command of mbs and that he was intricately involved in the demise of Mr. Khashoggi. Reporter: Gina Haspel took an hour to lay out the evidence which prompted the jaw-dropping condemnation of Saudi's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. I have zero question in my mind that the crown prince, mbs, ordered the killing, monitored the killing, knew exactly what was happening, planned it in advance. If he was in front of a jury, he would be convicted in 30 minutes guilty. Reporter: "Washington post" columnist last seen walking into the Saudi consulate in istanbul in October where a hit squad of Saudi operatives loyal to the prince including one reportedly packing a bone saw are charged with murdering khashoggi whose body has never been found. There's not a smoking gun. There's a smoking saw. Reporter: The crown prince says he had nothing to do with it. President trump who has been briefed on the same CIA intelligence as the senators has wavered. I don't know. But whether he did or whether he didn't, he denies it vehemently. Reporter: The crown prince last seen smiling with Vladimir Putin at the g20. President trump in the background. And president trump says Saudi has been a great ally and has spent billions buying weapons from the U.S. But senator Lindsey graham for one is saying he cannot support arm sales to Saudi as long as the crown prince is in charge. Robin. But, again, on both sides of the aisle we heard their objection to it. A long way from over, though.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.