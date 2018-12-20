Senators slam Trump's Syria decision

The surprise decision to withdraw all U.S. troops fighting ISIS in Syria came under harsh criticism from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who called it "an Obama-like move."
2:41 | 12/20/18

