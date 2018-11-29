Transcript for Serial killer says he's killed around 90 people

Now to a major discovery. A man who may be the worst serial killer in U.S. History, Samuel little, is already behind bars for murder and now he says he killed around 90 people since the 1970s. The FBI's asking the public for help and information. ABC's linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: He might just be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. History. He currently sits in a Texas jail cell and claims to have murdered 90 people. The details he gave were so close to what happened they were able to close the cases out. Reporter: They've corroborated 36 of those murders but this morning they're asking local law enforcement agencies and the public for help looking to connect little to nearly 60 murders in 16 states across the country occurring over a span of more than 40 years. Little eluded police for decades. It wasn't until he was arrested in 2012 on a narcotics charge that police began to connect the dots. His DNA linking him to three unsolved homicide victims from the '80s, then this year a Texas ranger paid him a visit in prison and little started talking. James Holland got him to detail these horrible crimes he committed. Reporter: Allegedly detailing how he picked up vulnerable women and strangled them often in the backseat of his car. In many cases his deaths were not investigated or occurred before DNA profiling was readily available. His confessions stirring up cold cases across the country with many families still seeking closure. It's a very difficult time, but I'm glad it's over. Reporter: In recent weeks more than a dozen local investigators have gone to visit little in Texas to get their own firsthand accounts. The FBI is asking anyone who believes they may have information about a related crime to call their tip line. Here's a guy that says he got away with murder 90 times. Chilling. Chilling. Frightening. Thank you.

