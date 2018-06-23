Transcript for Severe storms across the country causing flood

But we do want to start here with the severe weather rolling across the country causing flooding and reported tornadoes. You're looking right now at the damage done in Alabama. So let's get it straight over to Sam who is in for rob this morning. Good morning. What a night into the morning, it still goes on. And just in a short list seven reported tornadoes in four states, 70 80-mile-per-hour wind gust, flooding. All from dinnertime into the overnight hours from the plains into the midsouth all the way up to the mid-atlantic. Overnight more than 200 reports of severe weather across much of this country watch, a reported twister in the sky seen in this storm north of Lafayette, Georgia, and in Alabama, cleanup under way after a ported tornado touched down in couple -- culman county overnight. This mobile me in shreds and this car crushed. The storm injuring three including an infant and in Virginia, more than six inches of rain causing road closures and flooding homes briefly shutting down Richmond's airport. And, look, these cars stuck in high water. Meanwhile, Illinois getting its share of wet weather. Road closures as cars maneuver through the flooded streets. Oh, wow. While in wheeler, Texas, heavrain and wind gusts up to 80 miles an hour making impossible to even see out this windshield. If it seems like a lot of bad weather in a lot of towns, you're right. Look at the small storm systems that are all connected thateep it going well into the morning. Look at the storms rolling through New Jersey into New York into the new engnd area this morning. Widely scattered. Not rain all day anywhere but a lot of heavy hits, and look at the connection of storms that will bring it back into Memphis, Knoxville. We have stuff that will be popping again in Oklahoma today, take a look at this into Omaha, Nebraska. These storms with that low will continue to pop today. How much rain, widely scattered amounts of rain. Look at this and not rain all day, Adrienne, but

