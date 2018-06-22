Transcript for Severe summer storms cause flooding in the Midwest, South

begin with severe summer storms across the country this morning. The midwest to the east coast on alert for flash flooding and parts of the south are already underwater. Take a look at these images coming in. So much devastation in my home state of Texas and ginger is following it all. Michael, 300 water rescues in mission Texas alone just yesterday. So you know this has been a huge issue. Some of the images are hard to see. A place in south Texas got 16.75 inches. What is happening as we speak along I-64 near Richmond it was closed from flooding. Flash flooding heading just south and west of Washington, D.C. This morning. This was the dramatic scene in McAllen, Texas, Thursday. People wading through waist deep water. Cars swallowed by flooding and rescuers searching by helicopter, boat and even bus. The torrential downpours from a persistent tropical wave swamping cities and dozens of vehicles littering roadways and the governor issued a disaster declaration. Nearly 150 campers trapped by flooding in Montana. This tornado whipping across the land in Idaho and flash floods turning deadly in Pennsylvania. Er we alike, get out, get out. One woman killed. Dozens of others rescued around Pittsburgh. The flash flood watch is not just in northern Virginia but back through central Virginia, southeastern Ohio and another pocket of severe storms and heavy rain that could happen in the southeast. That includes parts of Mississippi, Alabama and even Georgia. More on that soon but, Michael, back to you. Hopefully some relief soon.

