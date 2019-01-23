Transcript for Shutdown concerns grow as more IRS employees skip work

comes through because there are hundreds of thousands of workers who are preparing to miss another paycheck and there are new concerns about how the shutdown will affect your taxes as more unpaid irs employees are skipping work and now the shutdown is putting some at risk of losing their homes. ABC's Steve osunsami has the latest. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. We are live at the martin Luther king historic site in downtown Atlanta. For a while there all of this was going to be closed on the king holiday this week because of the government shutdown. But a grant from delta air lines saved the day. Even so that money is only good until February 3rd then all of these workers and this park will be out of a job and be closed. The top brass at the coast guard is now speaking out about service members without paychecks having to get their groceries at food banks. I find it unacceptable that coast guard men and women have to rely on food pantries and donations to get through day-to-day life as service members. Reporter: Corps -- Cordelia worries she could be out on the streets. Her housing grant hasn't been paid since December. I may be in line to become a homeless person again. Reporter: Many federal workers, some working for free, will miss their second paycheck this Friday and from here on out they have to pay their dental and vision insurance premiums out of their already empty pockets. Workers are starting toquit. This is the resignation letter from an air traffic controller. Due to the financial hardship as a result of the government shutdown, I am forced to resign from my position and seek employment elsewhere. I hope for my co-workers and friends that the shutdown ends. Mia and Johnna have both worked for a decade there and begging utility companies to give them a break. I absolutely love what I do there and quitting my job right now, I cannot even fathom that and like Mia said, you know, we're scared. We have families. Reporter: Some companies are trying to work with these government employees but what we're hearing from many of them is that that's not always the case and the bills are still due. Thank you, that's why a government shutdown has never been allowed to go on this long. A big open question what will

