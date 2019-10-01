Signs GOP support is cracking amid government shutdown

More
At least four moderate Republican senators are signaling they want to reopen the government, with or without funding for the border wall demanded by President Trump.
2:03 | 01/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Signs GOP support is cracking amid government shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60281583,"title":"Signs GOP support is cracking amid government shutdown ","duration":"2:03","description":"At least four moderate Republican senators are signaling they want to reopen the government, with or without funding for the border wall demanded by President Trump.","url":"/GMA/News/video/signs-gop-support-cracking-amid-government-shutdown-60281583","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.