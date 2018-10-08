-
Now Playing: Sikh man attacked while putting up campaign signs, told to 'go back to your country'
-
Now Playing: Two men caught on camera attacking elderly Sikh man
-
Now Playing: Police chief's son arrested in connection with attack on Sikh man
-
Now Playing: Radio DJs suspended for 'turban man' comment about Sikh American attorney general
-
Now Playing: Police chief IDs son as suspect in brutal beating of 71-year-old man
-
Now Playing: Chainsmokers perform new single 'Side Effects' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Aniston's workout secrets revealed
-
Now Playing: Chainsmokers rock Central Park with 'All We Know'
-
Now Playing: Chainsmokers sing 'Paris' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Save big on refurbished electronics this school year
-
Now Playing: Chainsmokers perform 'Somebody' featuring Drew Love
-
Now Playing: Chainsmokers on performing with J-Lo, Las Vegas residency
-
Now Playing: Chainsmokers rock Central Park with 'Sick Boy'
-
Now Playing: Are the new guidelines on salt intake too extreme?
-
Now Playing: James Bond producers say Idris Elba could be the next 007
-
Now Playing: Teacher discovers tooth from extinct mega-shark
-
Now Playing: 'I'm a clean ... white girl,' DUI suspect tells cops
-
Now Playing: Teen pushed off bridge thinks she 'fainted midair'
-
Now Playing: Casey Affleck breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Sikh man attacked: Police chief helps son's arrest