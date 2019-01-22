Transcript for Skier dies in avalanche near Aspen

Now to new concern about avalanches after another deadly incident. A snow slide in Colorado trapping a man, it's the third fatal avalanche in just days and Clayton Sandell isre in Denver with more. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. We are told this avalanche was about 400 feet wide, 200 feet long coming down group of skiers in the back country wilderness outside aspen, Colorado. One person was buried. The group he was with dug him out, started cpr, tried Tobin. Revive him but he did not survive. Now, this is already been a deadly and busy avalanche season. In just the last 11 days experts have recorded 280 avalanches across the west, trapping 10 people and killing 4. Utah just recorded its first avalanche death in three years and, of course, we had those two skiers who were killed last week at a resort near Mexico. It is a dangerous avalanche season and experts are warning to check the conditions before you go out. Michael. All right. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.