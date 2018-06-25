Now Playing: Small plane crash kills 2 in Detroit as witnesses rescue pilot

Now Playing: Georgia plane crash could have been much worse

Now Playing: Deaf, injured hiker credits survival with dog that appeared out of nowhere

Now Playing: Woman on blast for threatening 8-year-old girl selling water on sidewalk

Now Playing: Roseanne Barr's emotional first interview since she was fired for racist remarks

Now Playing: Sole survivor of small plane crash escapes burning wreckage

Now Playing: Pilot escapes hot air balloon crash

Now Playing: California murder mystery after father of 2 found shot

Now Playing: Extreme heat fuels fast-growing wildfires

Now Playing: Severe storms bring more floods from Plains to Midwest

Now Playing: Parents of unarmed teen killed by police speak out

Now Playing: Congress struggles to pass immigration bill

Now Playing: Trump takes hardline stance on immigration as reunifications remain a question

Now Playing: Protests at the border are growing in Texas

Now Playing: Woman who recorded video of deadly police shooting speaks out

Now Playing: Trump takes on immigration at campaign-style rally

Now Playing: Officials issue shark warning as sightings rise

Now Playing: Officers injured in shooting after confronting suspect

Now Playing: Chip and Joanna Gaines announce birth of 5th child