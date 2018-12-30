Transcript for Storms could dampen New Year's Eve

Our weather team tracking a pair of storms said to combine to bring weather to much of the country just in time on new year's eve. It's likely to be soggy in spots, especially at times square where they're expecting 2 million partiers. We'll be talking about how the NYPD will be employing a drone to keep people safe. Let's go to rob Marciano. He has the forecast for the big night. Good morning, whit. Any time you combine two storms and the west, it doesn't bode well. This is the video out of the pacific northwest. This gives you an idea of the difficulty driving over-I-90. This is the video we're watching. A storm in New Mexico giving blizzard conditions at times. This is I-40. These two storms will come together. We'll look for the rains to increase in Dallas today. Through tomorrow St. Louis and these begin to combine tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall through Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Look at the heavier rain here. At midnight tomorrow night. Philly, New York, Boston. They're on the wet side. It will be mild. One of the coldest new year's eve on record for a long time through the mid section of the country. Thank you, Robert. In just over 24 hours revels will be packing into times

