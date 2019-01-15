Transcript for 'Sully' reunites with passengers 10 years after miracle landing

Back now with the miracle on the Hudson. I watched ten years ago as those passengers piled onto the wings of that plane. U.S. Airways flight 1549 landing on the freezing cold Hudson river all because of heroic captain sully and his fabulous crew. Amy is next to that plane in North Carolina, Amy. You sat down with sully and some of those passengers. Reporter: I did, robin. I know the story is near and dear to your heart and it was magical. It was inspirational talking to the passengers and captain sully and, yes, this was the very plane they were on, an airbus a320 when the unthinkable happened and on display at the Carolinas aviation museum in Charlotte. Even though it's been ten years it's as if it happened yesterday to those passengers as they reunited with the man behind the miracle. Good to see you. How are you doing? I swear, you guys haven't changed at all. Reporter: It was like a family reunion. Lots of hugs and stories to tell. I'm Barry Leonard. I was sitting in 1c. I was seated in 20. C. Reporter: Passengers from the flight remember exactly where they were ten years ago. Their seat number, a badge of honor. What's it like being here today in the shadow of this plane? Surreal. Appreciation for all these extra days we didn't think we'd get. Reporter:ping it, Eric Stevenson kneeling on the wing remembers writing a good-bye note on a business card tucked in his pocket. To my mom and sister, I love you. At least it would be near my body and knew I was thinking of them as we were going down. Reporter: Jim Whitaker seen here after being rescued remembers helping a panicked mother sitting next to him. He offered to held her 9-month-old son. So it's amazing how tough children are but a 9-month-old baby turned sideways can be held just like a football and at 150 miles an hour hitting that water, it was truly an amazing experience that that child didn't even cry until we came to a complete stop. Reporter: The mirac on the Hudson, the incredible controlled landing of the U.S. Airways airbus truck by a flock of geese paralyzing both engines. I ran out into my balcony and I saw it make a slash landing. It never submerged. Reporter: As a nation watched all 155 people on board survived. That's how I knew we were alive because that water, I could feel it coming up my legs very quickly and it was so cold I couldn't believe it. Reporter: The passengers say they divide their lives into before and after and that they now know the true meaning of a bucket list. In March I'm going to take my family to India. We're going to meet the dalai lama. I'm going to jump out of a plane from 18,000 feet instead of five feet. I'm way too young for a bucket list. I mean -- I've been given a gift. So every day to me, it's making a significant, positive influence on someone's life. Is. Reporter: As for captain Sullenberger he says he doesn't believe in miracles. That everything worked as it should. I think at a time when we needed it it gave us hope. I think being the stewards of this story and a part of this living history, I think it's what gives us a purpose. Reporter: Wheugh something like this against all odds, passengers all have the same message for their hero. Thank you forever. Thank you for eternity. Thank you for saving our lives. If the same thing or a similar thing happened today would the outcome necessarily be the same and could you do it again? Wasn't once enough? When you look at this plane here behind me up close you can still see the battle scars, the mangled engine and the wing suffered incredible damage but most incredibly about this plane it's intact and everyone survived. I asked the passengers if they still are frequent flyers. All of them said yes, in fact, one of the women told me she has flown exactly 327 times. She counts etch flight including the one she took here to be with us. I bet she does. Hey, Amy, thank you. Sully is quick it point out his co-pilot and the flight attendants that were on that crew. How great it must be to hear thank you for saving our lives. Sent letters over the years. A moment none of us will ever forget.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.