Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting not cooperating with police

with that deadly shooting in the Maryland newsroom. Five people killed. The killer in custody right now and gio Benitez is on the scene in annapolis with the details. Good morning, gio. Reporter: George, good morning. "The capital gazette" publishing that paper no matter what. Even when they had to report on their own tragedy. This is the front page and right there on the front the photos of their colleague, their five colleagues who lost their lives. This as we learn new details about that suspected shooter. The urgent call for help happened just after 2:30 P.M. Emergency response. Several shots have been fired. Possible shotgun. At least then shots heard. Reporter: They fled for cover recalling the moments of terror. Phil Davis described it as a war zone. Just continually shooting people. At one point I'm sure sure I reheard him reload. Reporter: In the midst of the mayhem an initial description of the alleged shooter, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos. Do we have any kind of Intel on our shooter? White male with ponytail. Reporter: Initially there was difficulty identifying him because he had no I.D. Or wallet on him charged with five counts of first degree murder. What can you tell us about the suspect. We're not getting much cooperation. Reporter: He filed a lawsuit against the paper after it published an article reporting he had stalked a woman. Records show Ramos lost his defamation suit and now we know the names of the victims, Wendi winters who described herself as a proud Navy mom, editorial page editor Gerald Fischman. As did John Mcnamara, and Rebecca Smith just started at the paper and "Capital gazette" editor and columnist Robert hiassen known as a mentor to younger reporters. So, again, that headline, the suspected shooter still not cooperating with police, so many hours later, he's not telling them anything about why he did it despite the long legal battle and police have the same question we all do, why. Robin. It is a question. Gio, thank you. Now to the millions getting

