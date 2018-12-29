Transcript for Suspect wanted for fatal police shooting captured

Now to new arrests overnight in the fatal shooting of a California police officer. They come as police captured the suspect. A man they say has been living in the U.S. Illegally and was trying to escape to Mexico. Overnight family and friends gathering for a vigil in honor of the fallen officer ronil Singh and ABC's Marci Gonzalez is in our L.A. Bureau with the latest on a case that has really grabbed the attention of our president. Marci, good morning to you. Reporter: Hi, guys, good morning. That's right. This case at the center of the national conversation on border security. The accused gunman, investigators say, has a criminal record and is in the U.S. Illegally finally tracked down and surrendered after two days on the run. This morning, this accused cop killer behind bars. I was waiting for this to happen. Reporter: Ronil Singh's brother breaking down after learning the manhunt is finally over. The suspect seen here being taken into custody in Bakersfield, California, about 200 miles from where investigators say he shot corporal Singh Wednesday morning. I'd like to thank you working day and night. Reporter: Authorities executing a search warrant finally finding Gustavo Perez Arriaga and overnight arresting two more alleged accomplices. In all seven people are now accused of helping him hide from police including two of his brothers. They misled us and provided information that was false all in an attempt to protect their brother who we also know was trying to flee to Mexico. Reporter: President trump using the case to argue for tougher border security tweeting during the manhunt, build the wall as investigators say some of the suspects including Arriaga are in the U.S. Illegally. The county sheriff saying Arriaga crossedr from Mexico several years ago, had gang affiliations and two prior arrests for DUI. But that California's sanctuary law kept authorities from reporting Arriaga to immigration officials. We can't ignore the fact that this could have been preventible. Reporter: It was during a DUI stop that police say the 32-year-old suspect started a gun battle with corporal Singh killing the seven-year veter of the force hours after he smiled for this picture celebrating Christmas with his wife and 5-month-old son. Overnight she and the baby attending a vigil honor the man friends say lived to serve his community. He was our brother. We're never going to forget him. Reporter: Arriaga is behind bars this morning being held on a murder warrant. Authorities say the handcuffs he wore while was transported to jail belonged to corporal Singh. Whit. All right, Marci Gonzalez. That community happy to see someone behind bars. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.