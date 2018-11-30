Transcript for Tapes reveal Chris Watts confess to murdering wife

Look at these chilling interrogation tapes of Chris Watts who confessed to killing his family in cold blood. Authorities are giving us an inside look just days after Watts was sentenced to life in prison. Amy here with details. The tapes reveal just about every key step in this investigation that led to Chris Watts' arrest but among the most compelling, the recordings of what he said during that police interrogation. For the first time we are hearing Chris Watts confess to murdering his wife. I felt such anger that nothing -- I didn't feel anything. Reporter: The father of two seen with his father in a police interrogation room blaming the death of the couple's two daughters on his wife, shanann Watts. And choked her or what? That's rage. God almighty son. Reporter: A lie he repeated to investigators. My babies are gone, and I put my hands around her neck and did that same thing. Did shanann fight back at all? Reporter: He would later plead guilty to all three murders and the d.a.'s office releasing videos. Their home being searched. Surveillance video showing him loading items into the truck and later showing investigators where to find his family's bodies. Can you mark it for me? For shanann. Okay, and where are the girls at? Here. Do you know which one? Reporter: And drone video of the oil field where the bodies were found. His wife wrapped in sheets from their bed. Why take their bodies out of the house and bury them? I was scared. I didn't know what else to do. Reporter: Prosecutors say he was having an affair with a co-worker and wanted a, quote, fresh start. -- Her about the affair? I had one she knew. Reporter: Shanann confronting her husband over their troubled marriage. While you were working and living the bachelor life I'm carrying our third and fighting with our two kids daily. That co-worker, Nichol Kessinger, telling police she had no idea he was still married. He lied to me because if I'd have known he had a child on the way I'd have never wasted my time. Reporter: These photos of the two on trips and say she was searching for wedding dresses in the days before the murder. After Watts confessed, investigators say she was searching how many money amber Frey received for her book in the Scott Peterson case. I'm still in shock that this whole thing happened. That's why I gave him the benefit of the doubt for the first day 'cause I was just like no way. I didn't even think about that. I mean murder was not on the top of my mind when somebody doesn't come home for an evening. A judge sentenced Chris Watts to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of patrol but traps the most chilling part is everyone who knew Chris never saw this coming. Wow. Never saw any signs of violence. Just so matter of fact in that room. So chilling. Thanks, Amy.

