Transcript for Teen accuses Juul of racketeering in lawsuit

A 19-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the e-cigarettemaker an a tobacco company accusing them of racketeering. Gio Benitez has details. Reporter: Good morning. We've heard the growing questions over these devices. It was just days ago when the fda began investigating the potential link between e-cigarettes and seizures and in June San Francisco banned e-cigarette sales entirely. Now this new lawsuit. This morning, Juul the popular e-cigarettemaker and tobacco giant Philip Morris are facing a new lawsuit in federal court after a 19-year-old said he became addicted to nicotine and had worsening asthma symptoms after he began using a Juul device three years ago. According to the lawsuit, the companies illegally marketed them to mining Fors and deceived the risks to the public. The lawsuit says defendants prey on youth for financial gain. And because the Philip Morris subsidiary altria is an investor in Juul, the lawsuit argues the deceptive marketing constitutes racketeering. Both companies saying the claims have no merit. In a statement Juul writing they have launched an aggressive action plan to combat underage use which included shutting down their Facebook and Instagram accounts and enhancing online age verification. Juul also denies marketing to youth saying the product was always intended for adults. Meanwhile, that 19-year-old who filed this lawsuit says he seeks to represent all Illinois minors who use these devices. A big impact. Thanks very much.

