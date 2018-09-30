Transcript for Teen deemed ineligible for football due to homelessness back on the field

a star high ol football player is back whee was ant to be. Making a dramatic return to his teaming his last victory. He almost didn't get a Chan becausof a tecal that allnged when S story went PC. And Roen looking Ith bettsme than with the red sox. Hs the headline here. Th youngan was kept playing football because he was homeless.that's h-w alone right the. Buthanks the community, they rallied around him. He made hireturn to E field weekend. Happen. The crowd roaring. Igh schoolen his teams celebratthe nn after speaks W. Nofrom an inrybut because he was homeless. It's a blngthis uniform again. Reporr: The 18-yold nn was declared ineligible earliers season E he didn'ha permanhome addre. Ust want to play ball. Ter: He was set to showcase hiso college ts when says the ade the call to bench hicause of T P residencol then, dramatic show of support. A -minute protest fris teams who refud to take the eld. I knew him for a long time.anted him join our te again. Reporter: He got more love line. A gofundme pageet up speakst has now raised almost $25,000. Es what wehi negative situation, god turns into a positive. Reporter: This won was D. Donating $10,000 to the fund. I wanted to do something to real wanted to go ter: Helping him get toand get back on the field.scoring a touchdown, helping his team to victory Friday night. I love y'all. Thank y'all so much. I just want to that fromhe bott of my hea. Repm. How about that. Wech district for CNT. Have yet hear backrom th. Jamal has offered hsi fr youth sheerhe's received offersplay football in college. Thaawesome. And theof set up for 00 originay. Th'vlready got almost $25,0. It's fantastic. So, the powf gofundnd soal hepeople. Humanity, right? How many kids homeless and in they stiave to go roll of that.edible. Striking, for sure. Comingere on "Good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.